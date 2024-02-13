PODCASTS

US-Greece relations and the 5th Strategic Dialogue

US-Greece relations and the 5th Strategic Dialogue

On Friday Greece and the US held their fifth Strategic Dialogue, which, among other things, also saw Greece become the 35th country to sign up to the US Artemis space cooperation accords.

Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou, joins Thanos Davelis on the sidelines of the 5th Southeast Europe and Eastern Mediterranean conference in Washington, DC, to discuss the key takeaways from this latest Strategic Dialogue and highlight what it means for the bilateral relationship. We also look at Greece’s effort to obtain a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and ongoing talks with Turkey. 

US Diplomacy
READ MORE
US policy in Syria and the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran
PODCASTS

US policy in Syria and the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran

Why the US needs to play ‘hardball’ with Turkey’s Erdogan
PODCASTS

Why the US needs to play ‘hardball’ with Turkey’s Erdogan

Blinken meets with Mitsotakis in Greece
PODCASTS

Blinken meets with Mitsotakis in Greece

What the US presidential elections could mean for Greece
PODCASTS

What the US presidential elections could mean for Greece

Now is not the time to reward Erdogan
PODCASTS

Now is not the time to reward Erdogan

The standoff between Brussels and Hungary, aid to Ukraine, and the view from Greece
PODCASTS

The standoff between Brussels and Hungary, aid to Ukraine, and the view from Greece