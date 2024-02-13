US-Greece relations and the 5th Strategic Dialogue

On Friday Greece and the US held their fifth Strategic Dialogue, which, among other things, also saw Greece become the 35th country to sign up to the US Artemis space cooperation accords.

Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou, joins Thanos Davelis on the sidelines of the 5th Southeast Europe and Eastern Mediterranean conference in Washington, DC, to discuss the key takeaways from this latest Strategic Dialogue and highlight what it means for the bilateral relationship. We also look at Greece’s effort to obtain a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and ongoing talks with Turkey.