The rise of Greek Solution, the far right and European elections

The rise of Greek Solution, the far right and European elections

The rise of the far right nationalist party Greek Solution is attracting the interest of many who follow Greek politics, especially due to its approach to issues like Athens’ support for Ukraine. If Greek Solution’s growing appeal in the opinion polls continues ahead of European elections in June, it could even end up in third place.

Tom Ellis, the editor in chief of Kathimerini’s English edition, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the rise of Greek Solution and what it could mean for Prime Minister Mitsotakis, New Democracy, and Greece’s broader political scene. 

Why local elections could be critical for Turkey’s political future
SYRIZA and Greece’s center left: Crisis and the challenge of unity
Farmer protests in Greece and political turmoil in SYRIZA
Is global democracy on the ballot in 2024? What’s at stake for the US and Greece
Is postal voting a step towards deepening Greek democracy?
Greece’s vaccine policy sparks debate amid spike in Covid infections
