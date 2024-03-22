Why NATO’s tolerance of Turkey’s occupation of Cyprus weakens its case on Ukraine

With Ukraine facing a resurgent Russia, NATO leaders have been clear that they do not and “will never recognize Russia’s illegal and illegitimate annexations, including Crimea.” While Western leaders speak clearly when it comes to Ukraine, their uncompromising positions are unfortunately undermined when NATO remains largely silent over the precedent for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Turkey’s invasion and occupation of the northern part of Cyprus in 1974.

Michael Rubin, the director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, joins Thanos Davelis to explain why NATO’s 50 year tolerance of Turkey’s occupation of Cyprus weakens its case on Ukraine.