PODCASTS

Erdogan says all of Cyprus could have been Turkish

Erdogan says all of Cyprus could have been Turkish

In a speech on Monday Turkey’s President Erdogan not only defended the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, but went even further, stating that if Turkish troops hadn’t stopped then all of Cyprus would be Turkish today.

His comments come as a new UN special envoy is looking for ways to restart talks on Cyprus and amid efforts by Athens and Ankara to normalize ties. They also come on the heels of a recent trip that saw Greece and Cyprus deepen ties with Egypt.

Constantinos Filis, the director of the Institute of Global Affairs and an associate professor of international relations at the American College of Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to break down Erdogan’s latest outbursts and their broader impact. 

Turkey Cyprus Politics
READ MORE
Cyprus’ central role in the Gaza humanitarian corridor
PODCASTS

Cyprus’ central role in the Gaza humanitarian corridor

From ‘problem’ to ‘solution’: Cyprus as a strategic partner
PODCASTS

From ‘problem’ to ‘solution’: Cyprus as a strategic partner

Greek officials head to Washington with a full agenda
PODCASTS

Greek officials head to Washington with a full agenda

Congress focuses on Cyprus as Mitsotakis prepares for US visit
PODCASTS

Congress focuses on Cyprus as Mitsotakis prepares for US visit

The rise of Greek Solution, the far right and European elections
PODCASTS

The rise of Greek Solution, the far right and European elections

Why local elections could be critical for Turkey’s political future
PODCASTS

Why local elections could be critical for Turkey’s political future