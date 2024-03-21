Erdogan says all of Cyprus could have been Turkish

In a speech on Monday Turkey’s President Erdogan not only defended the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, but went even further, stating that if Turkish troops hadn’t stopped then all of Cyprus would be Turkish today.

His comments come as a new UN special envoy is looking for ways to restart talks on Cyprus and amid efforts by Athens and Ankara to normalize ties. They also come on the heels of a recent trip that saw Greece and Cyprus deepen ties with Egypt.

Constantinos Filis, the director of the Institute of Global Affairs and an associate professor of international relations at the American College of Greece, joins Thanos Davelis to break down Erdogan’s latest outbursts and their broader impact.