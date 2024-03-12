Are we seeing a new momentum in US-Turkey ties?

We’ve just seen consecutive visits to the US by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, with both officials discussing a series of issues – from the wars in Gaza and Ukraine to trade and investments – with the White House, the State Department and Congress.

This has many wondering if we are seeing a “new momentum” in US-Turkey ties in the wake of the Sweden NATO saga. Expert Sinan Ciddi joins Thanos Davelis to discuss whether this is the case.

Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he contributes to FDD’s Turkey Program and Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). He is also an Associate Professor of Security Studies at the Command and Staff College-Marine Corps University and Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.