Has Turkey’s standing on the international scene diminished?

Marc Pierini joins Thanos Davelis to break down his latest piece for Carnegie Europe, “Turkey’s dwindling international role,” and look at how multiple crises over the last year and Ankara’s contradictory foreign policy ambitions and rule of law deficiencies have impacted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s international standing.

Pierini is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective. He previously served as EU ambassador and head of delegation to Turkey (2006–2011).