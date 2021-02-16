NEWS WEATHER

Three people dead as cold snap sweeps through Greece

Three people died in Greece on Tuesday during heavy snowfall brought by a weather system dubbed Medea.

In Evia, two men aged 80 and 73 who relied on oxygen therapy to breathe died when their oxygen supply stopped during power cuts in their respective villages. 

In the mountains of Lasithi in Crete, a 56-year-old shepherd died of a suspected heart attack during the snowstorm.

The unnamed man’s son alerted the authorities at 9.30 a.m. after his father dropped to the ground while they were feeding and watering their flock, prompting the mobilization of the fire service, the EMAK rescue squad and the ambulance service.

[InTime News]
