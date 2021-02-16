jump-recorded-in-new-virus-infections-and-intubations

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 1,121 new infections on Tuesday, which drove the total number to 173,905.

At the same time, 29 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,181.

The total number of intubated patients in the country rose to 309 (average age was 70), while 1,231 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 3,411,078 PCR tests and 1,356,605 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.