infection-rate-stabilizing-but-icus-still-a-concern

With one week left until a decision is taken over whether or not to extend the strict lockdown in Attica, health authorities and scientists are focused on the National Health System (ESY) and the capacity of intensive care units.

At the moment there is moderate optimism stemming from the fact that the infection rate in Attica is tending to stabilize, and it is quite clear that the preferred option is for the lockdown to be lifted on February 28, as originally announced. However, the pressure on ESY will be a decisive factor, with the occupancy rate of Covid ICU beds in Attica ranging steadily between 80% and 85% over the last week.

However, government spokesman Christos Tarantilis noted on Thursday that there are indications that hospitalizations are not increasing and therefore intubations won’t increase either.

“Experience shows that the lockdown will lead to an improvement in results and we will not have an extension,” he said.