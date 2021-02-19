Grevena refugees on the move as accommodation program comes to an end
A total of 800 refugees and asylum seekers that have over the past two-and-a-half years been housed at nine hostels in Greece’s northern Grevena region were due to leave the facilities on Friday, according to a report by state broadcaster ERT.
According to the report, those who have been granted asylum will be able to travel to a destination of their choice, while the rest of the population will be moved to other facilities across the country.