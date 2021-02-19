NEWS

Grevena refugees on the move as accommodation program comes to an end

grevena-refugees-on-the-move-as-accommodation-program-comes-to-an-end

A total of 800 refugees and asylum seekers that have over the past two-and-a-half years been housed at nine hostels in Greece’s northern Grevena region were due to leave the facilities on Friday, according to a report by state broadcaster ERT.

According to the report, those who have been granted asylum will be able to travel to a destination of their choice, while the rest of the population will be moved to other facilities across the country.

Migration
READ MORE
over-100-refugees-flown-to-germany0
MIGRATION

Over 100 refugees flown to Germany

lawyers-give-eu-agency-notice-over-greece-migrant-pushbacks0
MIGRATION

Lawyers give EU agency notice over Greece migrant pushbacks

iom-creates-two-new-safe-zones-for-children-refugees-in-two-camps0
NEWS

IOM creates two new safe zones for children refugees in two camps

un-agencies-press-eu-over-alleged-migrant-pushbacks0
NEWS

UN agencies press EU over alleged migrant pushbacks

evros-residents-denounce-visiting-migration-minister0
NEWS

Evros residents denounce visiting migration minister

chios-residents-oppose-new-migrant-camp0
NEWS

Chios residents oppose new migrant camp