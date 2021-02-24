NEWS

Government to pass new legislation on animal rights

government-to-pass-new-legislation-on-animal-rights

Seeking to provide a more comprehensive framework for the care of pets and strays, a new bill by the Interior Ministry envisions, among a vast array of actions, the creation of a national register of animals, the mass sterilization of a million stray animals and the creation of a special body to monitor the actions of local authorities.

It also provides for the establishment of a national hotline for complaints.

The bill, which will be presented to cabinet on Tuesday, seeks to uphold the five internationally recognized animal freedoms.

These are freedom from hunger and thirst by ready access to fresh water; freedom from discomfort by providing shelter and a comfortable resting area; freedom from pain, injury or disease by prevention or rapid diagnosis and treatment; freedom to express normal behavior by providing sufficient space, proper facilities and company of the animal’s own kind; and freedom from fear and distress.

