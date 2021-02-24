Syntagma, Panepistimio metro stations to close ahead of rally

The central Athens metro stations of Syntagma and Panepistimio will be closed at 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday on the orders of the Greek police.

The decision was made as a security measure ahead of a planned rally in downtown Athens in support of jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

The November 17 hitman has been on hunger strike for several weeks in demand that he be transferred to the capital’s Korydallos Prison from a high-security facility in Domokos, central Greece.

The trains will pass through the above stations without making a stop.