chrysochoidis-discusses-police-cooperation-with-spasovski-in-skopje

Greek Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis paid a visit to Skopje on Friday, where he met with North Macedonia’s Minister of Interior Affairs Oliver Spasovski, responsible for police, and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

The two ministers focused on interborder collaboration, fighting organized crime, and terrorism.

Chrysochoidis presented the Greek proposal on a draft plan for police collaboration, which will serve as the foundation of negotiations between the experts of both countries.

He also expressed his satisfaction that the joint committee of the two countries has restarted its work on opening two new border posts, in the area of the Prespa Lake and at Promachi, north of Edessa.

Spasovski said that interborder collaboration and in operations in particular is inevitable, especially in the migration crisis, which has proven burdensome for both countries.

“In the coming period, effort will be made to turn this willingness to improve collaboration into real strategies and operational activities,” he said.

[ANA-MPA]