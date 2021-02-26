police-seek-perpetrators-of-atm-attacks

Police on Friday were seeking the perpetrators behind arson attacks on ATMs in the central Athens neighborhood of Pangrati and in Elefsina, west of the capital, that caused damage but no injuries.

According to police, unidentified assailants used a homemade explosive device to detonate a bank machine in Elefsina around 10.30 p.m. on Thursday. Two hours later, unidentified assailants poured a flammable liquid to set alight two cash machines outside a bank in Pangrati.

It was unclear whether the two attacks are connected. Also, it was unclear whether the assailants had planned to simply vandalize the machines or if the attacks were botched robbery attempts.