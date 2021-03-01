NEWS

Jab appointments cancelled in Nafpaktos after vaccines destroyed in blackout

Health authorities had to cancel about 120 Covid-19 jab appointments scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in the city of Nafpaktos, western Greece, after a power cut on Saturday night destroyed the temperature-sensitive vaccines kept at the local health center, a union representing Greek hospital workers said on Monday.

POEDIN said it was informed by employees at the Nafpaktos Health Center that the ultra-cold freezer in which the vaccine doses were kept stopped working during a power outage and did not restart when electricity was restored in the area.

The union did not specify the number of unused vials that were dispose of.

