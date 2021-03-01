numbers-keep-rising-in-daily-covid-bulletin

The number of new reported cases of Covid-19 remained above the 1,000 mark on Monday despite many parts of the country, including the Greek capital, being in a hard lockdown for several weeks.

In its daily bulletin on Monday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 1,176 new infections, only four of which were identified in travelers entering the country. It also reported 30 fatalities, taking the overall death toll since the start of the coronavirus crisis to 6,534.

The number of intensive care patients on ventilators shot up to 406, with new hospital admissions for Covid-19 coming to 259, indicating that the pressure on the public health system is nowhere near easing just yet.

Monday’s bulletin pointed to a situation that appears to be deteriorating rather than improving on the back of widespread restrictions on public movement, given that a week ago, on February 21, new cases stood at 884, intubated patients came to 326 and the number of deaths on that day was 25.