Tarantilis speaks out against speculation over his resignation

Former government spokesman Christos Tarantilis lashed out against those who have sought to ascribe political reasons behind his resignation on Sunday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, Tarantilis urged main opposition SYRIZA to respect the family reasons for which he submitted his resignation, which has nothing to do with politics.

“Unfortunately, finding that the opposition insists on interpreting my statement arbitrarily, trying to exploit it politically, I reiterate for the second time, I hope for the last time, that my resignation is not due to political reasons,” he said.

“I remain faithful to the principles of New Democracy and to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis… and I repeat categorically that I wanted to resign from the position of government representative solely for family reasons. I urge everyone to respect these reasons,” he said.

