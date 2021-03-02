NEWS

Syntagma metro station ordered closed for new Koufodinas rally

syntagma-metro-station-ordered-closed-for-new-koufodinas-rally

Police in Athens ordered the closure of the downtown Syntagma metro station at 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Trains will be allowed to pass through the station but cannot stop to let passengers on or off.

The station is being closed for security reasons as a protest rally is being planned in front of Parliament later in the evening to express support for convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, whose health is failing after being on hunger strike for more than 50 days.

The rally, which is the second of its kind in as many days, is also expected to cause traffic jams in the city center.

Transport Protest
READ MORE
panepistimio-metro-station-to-close-ahead-of-rally0
NEWS

Panepistimio metro station to close ahead of rally

syntagma-panepistimio-metro-stations-to-close-ahead-of-rally0
NEWS

Syntagma, Panepistimio metro stations to close ahead of rally

two-central-athens-metro-stations-to-close-as-of-3-30-p-m0
NEWS

Two central Athens metro stations to close as of 3.30 p.m.

three-central-athens-metro-stations-ordered-closed-from-4-p-m0
NEWS

Three central Athens metro stations ordered closed from 4 p.m.

panepistimio-metro-station-closed-as-hospital-workers-teacher-march-in-athens0
NEWS

Panepistimio metro station closed as hospital workers, teacher march in Athens

new-george-floyd-rally-held-in-central-athens0
NEWS

New George Floyd rally held in central Athens