panepistimio-metro-station-to-close-ahead-of-rally

The central Athens metro station of Panepistimio will be closed at 4.30 p.m. on Friday on the orders of the Greek police.

The decision was made as a security measure ahead of a planned rally in downtown Athens in support of jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

The November 17 hitman has been on hunger strike for several weeks in demand that he be transferred to the capital’s Korydallos Prison from a high-security facility in Domokos, central Greece.

The trains will pass through the station without making a stop.