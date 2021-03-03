NEWS

Prosecutor orders probe into sexual abuse allegations in children’s hospital

prosecutor-orders-probe-into-sexual-abuse-allegations-in-children-s-hospital

A senior prosecutor has ordered a preliminary investigation into press reports claiming that two underage children where sexually abused at the Aghia Sophia Children’s Hospital in Athens. 

According to the reports, a hospital employee filed a complaint against a paramedic, claiming that he had “committed inappropriate sexual acts” against minors in the hospital.

The alleged suspect has been suspended while an administrative investigation is also underway. 

Crime
READ MORE
museum-targeted-by-unidentified-assailants0
NEWS

Museum targeted by unidentified assailants

actors-union-turns-over-18-more-files-of-abuse-claims-to-prosecutor0
#METOO

Actors’ union turns over 18 more files of abuse claims to prosecutor

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Former National Theater director’s lawyer threatens to file suits

Police guard a barricade outside the Kaisariani police precinct in eastern Athens after Sunday’s attack by a group of around 20 hooded assailants with firebombs and rocks. [InTime News]
NEWS

Minister visits police HQ to address attacks

concerns-mount-of-police-being-targeted-after-reports-of-harassment0
NEWS

Concerns mount of police being targeted after reports of harassment

[File photo]
NEWS

Jail transfer denied to terrorist on hunger strike