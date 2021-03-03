tetraplegic-man-rescued-after-quake-in-central-greece

Fire fighters pulled a tetraplegic man out of his partially collapsed home in Mesochori, a village in the regional unit of Thessaly in central Greece, which was struck by a strong quake earlier on Wednesday, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

The elderly man’s wife managed to exit the house and called for help, according to the report.

The 6.0-magnitude tremor hit a region 24 kilometres northwest of the city of Larissa, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The quake struck 16 minutes after noon, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the institute said. It was followed by three aftershocks measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale (12.19 p.n.), 4.2 (12.26 p.m.) and 4.9 (12.34 p.m.).