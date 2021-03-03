NEWS

Tetraplegic man rescued after quake in central Greece

tetraplegic-man-rescued-after-quake-in-central-greece
[Apostolis Domalis/ANA-MPA]

Fire fighters pulled a tetraplegic man out of his partially collapsed home in Mesochori, a village in the regional unit of Thessaly in central Greece, which was struck by a strong quake earlier on Wednesday, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

The elderly man’s wife managed to exit the house and called for help, according to the report. 

The 6.0-magnitude tremor hit a region 24 kilometres northwest of the city of Larissa, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The quake struck 16 minutes after noon, at a depth of 10 kilometers, the institute said. It was followed by three aftershocks measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale (12.19 p.n.), 4.2 (12.26 p.m.) and 4.9 (12.34 p.m.).

Earthquake
READ MORE
strong-quake-strikes-central-greece-felt-in-wider-region0
NEWS

Strong quake strikes central Greece; felt in wider region

moderate-quake-hits-thiva-felt-in-athens0
EARTHQUAKE

Moderate quake hits Thiva, felt in Athens

quake-of-magnitude-5-0-strikes-near-greek-town-of-nafpaktos0
NEWS

Quake of magnitude 5.0 strikes near Greek town of Nafpaktos

mild-tremor-rattles-tripoli0
NEWS

Mild tremor rattles Tripoli

island-of-lesvos-jolted-by-quakes0
NEWS

Island of Lesvos jolted by quakes

new-moderate-tremor-hits-lesvos0
NEWS

New moderate tremor hits Lesvos