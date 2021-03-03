health-ministry-expects-vaccine-deliveries-to-gradually-increase

Authorities expect deliveries of vaccines against Covid-19 to progressively increase as of this month and in April in particular. This will allow more jabs to be administered so that the government’s goal of building a “wall of immunity” is achieved by the end of spring as vulnerable groups will have been vaccinated.

To this end, the Health Ministry is in contact with the companies that produce the vaccines in order to finalize, within the week, the quantities that Greece will receive so that it can proceed with the vaccination of the next groups in line based on the prioritization of the National Vaccination Committee. Although the plan was to receive 1,430,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by the end of March, it has not been ruled out that this number could be higher.

The jab rate is expected to pick up further in April with the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said yesterday that at least 1,750,000 vaccinations will have been carried out by the end of March and that all citizens over the age of 60 will have been vaccinated within May.