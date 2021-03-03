As infections rise, experts expected to tweak restrictive measures

The deterioration of epidemiological indicators in most parts of Greece and the pressure placed on the national healthcare system by a rising number of hospitalizations and intubations, especially in the wider Athens region, is forcing authorities to reevaluate existing restrictive measures to control the virus.

The issue is expected to be discussed at a meeting of the government’s committee of experts on the new coronavirus that will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

The need for new interventions was also discussed during Tuesday’s meeting where experts noted the worsening situation in many regions, despite the enforced lockdown.

Experts are concerned about the extensive use of the quick SMS messages for exercise outdoors (code 6) and changes are being discussed to limit its abuse by people who use it to socialize.