NEWS

SMS authoritization for sports could be limited, says gov’t spokesperson

sms-authoritization-for-sports-could-be-limited-says-gov-t-spokesperson
[File photo]

The government has received recommendations to limit outdoor exercise to places one can walk to, government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said on Wednesday morning.

As the current measures stand, cellphone users must send the toll-free 13033 hotline the number corresponding to one of six approved reasons to leave home, followed by their name and address. Number six corresponds to physical exercise, and citizens can either walk or drive to an outdoor area.

Speaking to Greece’s Skai TV, Peloni said that any new measures will come into force on Thursday. 

The deterioration of epidemiological indicators in most parts of Greece and the pressure placed on the national healthcare system by a rising number of hospitalizations and intubations, especially in the wider Athens region, has forced authorities to reevaluate existing restrictive measures to control the virus.

The issue is expected to be discussed at a meeting of the government’s committee of experts on the new coronavirus that will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
smart-ways-mulled-to-tackle-pandemic0
PANDEMIC

‘Smart ways’ mulled to tackle pandemic

[Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

As infections rise, experts expected to tweak restrictive measures

eu-under-pressure-over-vaccine-rollouts-considers-switch-to-emergency-approvals0
NEWS

EU, under pressure over vaccine rollouts, considers switch to emergency approvals

virus-infections-shoot-up-to-2-353-422-patients-intubated0
PANDEMIC

Virus infections shoot up to 2,353; 422 patients intubated

new-virus-infections-expected-to-top-2-000-on-tuesday0
PANDEMIC

New virus infections expected to top 2,000 on Tuesday

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine in February. [Behrouz Mehri/Pool via Reuters]
NEWS

EU executive says joint vaccine strategy not unraveling