greece-passes-one-million-covid-19-vaccination-milestone

Greece on Thursday will surpass the one million mark in Covid-19 vaccinations, in an “organized and fast” inoculation campaign, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a pre-recorded message published online.

“With each passing week, we build the wall of immunity that will allow us to leave this health crisis behind,” he said. “In fact, from April, we will have many more doses at our disposal. And as the weather improves, it will become our ally.”

“But it remains a crucial challenge for everyone,” he continued, adding that the new variants, and in particular the British mutation, is is dominating in Greece, is much more contagious, increasing the number of hospitalizations.

He also called on Greeks to mark “Tsiknopempti” – the Thursday 11 days before the beginning of the Greek Orthodox Lent fast when Greek traditionally gather to eat grilled meat – with their family and avoid eating with friends, in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It would be a pity to do great harm now that we can see the end,” he said.