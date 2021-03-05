police-seeking-charges-against-organizers-of-pro-koufodinas-rallies

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) is seeking to compile case files over several public protest rallies held in recent days in support of convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, who is on a prolonged and life-threatening hunger strike over demands to be transferred to a different prison.

According to police sources, none of the four most recent rallies in Athens were organized in the approved manner, which entails applying for permission from ELAS.

The case files will not contain charges against individuals at this phase, but against the groups and organizations that attended the protests, they said.

ELAS will then send the case files to a prosecutor who will determine whether there are grounds for further investigation and possibly formal charges to be brought at against specific individuals.

The move comes in the wake of criticism that ELAS allowed these rallies to the take place while the city is on strict lockdown to contain rising coronavirus numbers.