Hunger-striking terrorist resuscitated after kidney failure, hospital says

hunger-striking-terrorist-resuscitated-after-kidney-failure-hospital-says

Convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, who has been on hunger strike for 57 days, had to be resuscitated after suffering kidney failure, a hospital in central Greece where he is being treated announced on Friday.

The kindey failure followed his refusal to accept any fluids, the Lamia Hospital said. 

“Applying the relative law and following a court-mandated order the hospital immediately followed the necessary procedure to resuscitate the patient and maintain his vitals, as well as making every effort to preserve his health in order to adhere not only to the law but also medical ethics,” it said in its official press release.

Meantime, the Lamia judicial council is convening to rule on the second appeal by Koufodinas on the legality of his transfer to the maximum-security Domokos penitentiary. Kathimerini understands that the prosecutor is arguing that the council is not the appropriate body to decide this matter and that any decision must be made by the responsible committee, namely the Central Committee on Prison Transfers.

Koufodinas initiated his hunger strike over alleged violations of his right to a prison transfer to the capital’s Korydallos Prison, sparking widespread demonstrations by his supporters across Greece.

