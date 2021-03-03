Koufodinas’ lawyer to seek suspension of sentence citing health reasons

The lawyer of convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas announced on Wednesday that she will submit a request to the Court of First Instance in the city of Lamia for the suspension of her client’s sentence, citing his failing health.

Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences for his part in the murders of now defunct terrorist group November 17, started a hunger strike on January 8 and recently stopped drinkig water to protest his transfer from a rural penitentiary in Volos to a high-security prison in central Greece.

“The General Secretariat for Anti-Crime Policy, which violated the law, must reverse its decision and implement the law, if there is still time,” Ioanna Kourtovik told ANT1 television.

She said the Constitution and the law has been violated in the case of her client, claiming that the State has assumed a “warlike attitude” towards Koufodinas and her.