Greek PM says pharma companies must be pressured on vaccine deliveries

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that the European Commission must pressure all pharmaceutical companies to “meet their schedules for the delivery of vaccine doses in the second quarter of 2021, when it is anticipated that there will be a significant increase in the rate of vaccinations.”

He made his remarks during a meeting with Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas to discuss inoculations, the vaccination certificate as well as the new migration and asylum pact.

“Yesterday (Thursday) we exceeded the milestone of 1 million doses. Greece is moving proportionally faster than many European countries,” Mistotakis said, adding that the question now is how to expedite the process “so that we can build the wall of immunity which will allow us to return to normalcy.”

He also thanked the Commission for embracing the idea of ​​the vaccination certificate to facilitate free movement within the European Union.

