Viral load rising across the country; British variant dominant

The viral load of the novel coronavirus doubled over the last 15 days in several areas of Greece, a member of the Greek government’s advisory committee on the pandemic said at Friday’s regular briefing.

The age group of 20-65 leads in new coronavirus cases, while fewer infections are being observed in those aged 75 or over, possibly becausel of vaccinations, said Vana Papaevangelou, professor of pediatric infectious diseases.

The British variant is now dominant, making up 60% -70% of new cases in the country and up to 90% in Attica and Crete.

The ratio of positive cases identified in tests has reached 4 percent, hospitalizations have increased, yet the mortality rate remains consistently low, the member of the Health ministry’s coronavirus experts committee noted.

Occupancy of beds in Attica intensive care units is at 87 pct, while hospital admissions now average 330 daily.

On his side, Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said the viral load has risen in the regions of Kozani (especially Eordea and Kozani), Kastoria, Ioannina, Kavala, Imathia (esp. Alexandria), Serres, Kilkis, Zakynthos, Chania and Rethimno.