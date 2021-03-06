vaccinated-britons-free-to-travel-to-cyprus-from-may-1

United Kingdom nationals who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be allowed to enter Cyprus without any restrictions as of May 1, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said on Friday.

Perdios told CyBC television that Cyprus had already informed the UK government of its decision.

“They can come here without needing a negative Covid-19 test and without needing to quarantine,” Perdios said.

He said the government also decided that tourists from the UK would be allowed into Cyprus as of April 1, provided that the UK is categorized as a green country under the new traffic lights color classification – green, orange and red, plus a fourth grey category – which came into effect on March 1.

People from grey countries are only allowed into Cyprus under a special permit. Cypriot authorities have said that they will take random samples from travelers upon arrival.

They also warned that those who arrive in the country must observe the health protocols in force aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, meaning wearing a face mask, social distancing and observing basic personal hygiene. [Xinhua]