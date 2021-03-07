NEWS

Eastern Aegean island of Samos mourns first Covid death

eastern-aegean-island-of-samos-mourns-first-covid-death

Samos mourned its first victim of the coronavirus pandemic, state broadcaster ERT reported on Saturday.

The first person to die on the eastern Aegean island of Covid-related complications was a 92-year-old woman who was admitted to the local hospital last Monday and died on Friday night.

The head of the hospital issued an announcement expressing condolences to the woman’s family and the hope that she “will be the [island’s] first and last patient not to beat the pandemic.”

