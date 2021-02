Greek authorities announced 1,460 new SARS-CoV-2 infections on Friday from 1,400 on Thursday, raising the number of total infections to 177,494.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said 28 people died from Covid-19 which brought the overall fatalities to 6,249.

A total of 325 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 1,267 have left ICU.