Coronavirus: 884 new cases, 25 deaths

Greek health authorities have announced 884 new cases of the coronavirus in the 24 hours up to 3 p.m. Sunday. There were also 25 deaths.

Of these cases, 437 were detected in the Athens areas.

The reduced number of cases is entirely due to the fewer tests conducted (23,139 vs. 43,310 the previous 24-hour period). The incidence of positive results rose to 3.82% from 3.29%.

There are 326 patients on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 179,802 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 6,297 fatalities.