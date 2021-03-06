athens-analyzing-egypt-statement-by-cavusoglu

With Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias scheduled to visit Cairo on Monday, Greece is reportedly analyzing recent statements by his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu about a supposed invitation to Egypt for the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between the two countries.

However, according to Arabic media, there has been no response to Turkey’s invitation.

According to diplomatic sources, there was also a very sharp intervention by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at a recent meeting of the Arab League, which reportedly categorically rejected Turkish interventions in the region, including the presence of Turkish military in the territories of Arab countries.

Meanwhile, in comments aimed at Athens and Nicosia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan charged on Saturday that “efforts have been made to usurp the rights of the Turkish nation, and of the Turkish Cypriots, in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

He made his remarks a few hours after speaking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who invited him to a dialogue with Greece on the basis of the provisions of international law.