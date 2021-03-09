infant-becomes-greece-s-youngest-covid-casualty

A 37-day-old infant that had been hospitalized in the Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital in Athens became Greece’s youngest victim of the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday.

The baby, which did not have any underlying disease, was infected with the virus a few days after birth and had been in intensive care for the past 20 days. It was one of the 39 coronavirus fatalities announced Monday by health authorities.

A total of 1,165 new cases were confirmed on Monday, which is considered a high number compared to the number of laboratory tests performed (19,000). What’s more, 477 patients were intubated. Of the new cases, 556 were identified in Attica.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccinated people rose above 1,120,000 on Monday, with some 747,000 having received one dose. The vaccination coverage rate is 7.12%. Also on Monday, the National Vaccination Committee said the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to people over 65.