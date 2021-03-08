attica-icus-to-remain-on-alert-for-next-15-days

Health experts estimate that hospital Covid wards and intensive care units in Attica will remain in a state of alert for at least the next 15 days.

Last week, about 1,600 coronavirus patients were admitted to the capital’s hospitals and the occupancy rate of Covid ICUs reached 87% on Friday, although beds were increased last week to 348 in total.

However, medical staff, whose endurance levels are being put to the test, remain optimistic that Attica will pull through.

“The system is on the brink, but it’s holding. Even when a unit fills up within a few hours, we find an intensive care bed to treat a patient. We have made a bet with ourselves not to leave a single patient outside the ICU,” said Maria Theodorakopoulou, director at the 2nd Intensive Care Clinic of the Attikon University Hospital and vice-president of the Hellenic Intensive Care Society.