Greece reports 1,165 new Covid cases amid decrease in testing

There were 1,165 new SARS-CoV-2 cases reported by Greek health authorities on Monday and 39 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities up to 6,797.

Finally, there are currently 477 intubated patients in Greece’s Intensive Care Units.

The low number of cases can once again be attributed to the lower number of tests conducted (19,025) while the positivity rate jumped to 6.12%, a marked increase from the 4.66% and 4.33% rate of the last two days.

Athens and wider Attica, Greece’s most populous region, remains the epicenter of the pandemic with 556 new cases, almost half of Greece’s new cases.

The northern city of Thessaloniki has 108 new cases, and Achaia in the Peloponnese has 79. 

