SYRIZA MPs demand answers from minister over Nea Smyrni violence

Sixty-four lawmakers from opposition SYRIZA have submitted a letter to Parliament calling on Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis to answer for an apparent incident of police brutality in a residential Athens suburb over the weekend.

Accusing the conservative government of being responsible for “constantly rising incidents of police violence” and of “terrorizing society,” the leftist lawmakers called on Chrysochoidis to stand for questions in Parliament and to provide lawmakers with details of the events that transpired on Sunday afternoon at the main square of Nea Smyrni.

Earlier, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras also called on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to answer for the incident, in which a police officer is accused of hitting a citizen repeatedly with a collapsible baton, without due cause.

A May 2020 file photo shows people gathered at the main square in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni where Sunday’s incident took place. [InTime News]
