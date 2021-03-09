council-of-state-rejects-koufodinas-request

The Council of State has rejected a request for a temporary injunction halting the transfer of hunger-striking terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas to Domokos Prison in central Greece.

In a decision published on Tuesday, the request was denied by CoS president Mary Sharp on the grounds that the court does not have jurisdiction over such matters.

The head assassin of the November 17 terrorist group, Koufodinas, 62, has been on a protracted and life-threatening hunger strike in demand that he be transferred to the capital’s Korydallos Prison instead of Domokos, the country’s only maximum-security penitentiary.

The Council of State is also examining an appeal filed by his lawyers challenging the legality of the decision to move him to Domokos from the agricultural prison where he has spent that last few years.

Koufodinas has been convicted to 11 life sentences plus 25 years and may be eligible for parole in September under the provisions of a more lenient penal code introduced by the former leftist administration. He has nevertheless insisted that he should be returned to Korydallos, where he had spent the first part of his sentence before being transferred to the agricultural prison. He has been on hunger strike since January in protest at the Domokos move.