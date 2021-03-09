NEWS VACCINATION DRIVE

Greece to reach 2.5 million jabs by end-April

[EPA]

The government expects 2.5 million vaccinations to have been administered against the novel coronavirus by the end of April, according to an official at the Digital Governance Ministry, which runs the website overseeing Greece’s national vaccination program.

Deputy Minister Giorgos Giorgantas said that 1.13 million vaccinations have been administered so far and an additional 1.4 million have been scheduled via the government’s emvolio.gov.gr website.

Speaking to Skai TV, he also said that around 373,000 people have received both required doses of the coronavirus jab. 

“This is the first time that the state has come to the citizen in this way,” he said of the online platform, adding that the system has worked with few problems and glitches since being launched at the end of December.

The rate of vaccination, according to Georgantas, is currently at around 33,000 to 34,000 a day, though this is expected to increase in April when Greece receives 1.2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and an additional 1.07 million doses of the Pfizer jab.

Georgantas estimated that everyone above the age of 60 and people belonging to high-risk groups – around 270,000 citizens – will be inoculated by mid-May.

