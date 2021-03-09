Health Ministry eyes private doctors, transfer of Covid-19 patients outside Attica as cases rise

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Tuesday that new patients with Covid-19 may have to be transported to hospitals outside of Attica as those in the wider region of Athens reached capacity.

Speaking on a Greek radio station, he also said that the ministry will issue “in a few hours or a day” a call on private doctors to help in state-run hospitals overwhelmed with patients.

“We have long since exceeded the capabilities of the system,” he told radio station Skai on Tuesday, noting that health authorities have two to three difficult weeks ahead of them.

Kikilias said said the ministry plans to increase capacity in intensive care units by 1,393 beds, starting with 10 opening in Tzanio Hospital on Tuesday and five in Ippokrateio by Saturday.

Meanwhile, health authorities are expected to announce more than 2,000 new infections later on Tuesday, according to information.