New virus infections surge past 3,000, while 484 are intubated

The number new coronavirus infections in Greece shot up to 3,215 on Tuesday, according to the new data published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

Of the new cases, 1,572 were recorded in Attica (from 556 on Monday),

395 in Thessaloniki (from 108 on Monday) and 149 in Achaia (from 79 on Monday).

The total number of tests conducted in the country in the last 24 hours amounted to 60,038, while the positivity was around 5.35%

During the same period, 46 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded, with the total number of fatalities reaching 6,843.

There are now 484 intubated patients in ICUs.