Life of police officer attacked in Nea Smyrni ‘not in danger’

The life of a police officer who received serious head injuries during clashes after a march against police violence in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni Tuesday evening is “not in danger,” Skai reported Wednesday.

Footage showed the officer, a member of the motorcycle police unit Drasi, being dragged off his motorbike and beaten by hooded protesters.

The officer, who is being treated at the 401 Military Hospital, reportedly said that his helmet kept him from suffering more serious head injury.

At least five police were hurt during the clashes and 16 arrests were made, police said.

More than 5,000 people marched through the densely populated residential area following an uproar over viral footage that appeared to show a man being beaten Sunday by officers in the same area.