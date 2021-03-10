NEWS

Celik warns against regional anti-Turkey alliances

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Omer Celik has accused Greece of forging regional alliances aimed against his country.

His comments came after Greece and Egypt reached a compromise Monday in their disagreement over oil and gas exploration in an area of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking after a party meeting Tuesday, Celik warned Greece against relying on the support of countries that have “taken it along to arm wrestle with Turkey.”

“When [these countries] depart tomorrow, Greece will again be left alone with Turkey in this region,” he said.

“For this reason, Greece must look for an agreement on the negotiations table, respecting Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” he said, referring to the Turkish Cypriot breakaway state in the occupied section of the Mediterranean island.

