NEWS

Ministry announces cities that will host Greek citizenship exams

ministry-announces-cities-that-will-host-greek-citizenship-exams

The Interior Ministry on Wednesday announced the eight cities that will host the first written exams for the acquisition of Greek citizenship.

The cities are: Athens, Thessaloniki, Larisa, Komotini, Ioannina, Patra, Tripoli and Iraklio.

The exams will be held on May 16. Candidates for Greek citizenship will be tested on their knowledge of the country’s history and culture.

If fewer than 25 candidates sign up for the test at a particular center, the exam will be moved to one of the other venues.

Society
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Greek Jewish body condemns article drawing parallels between police brutality and Holocaust

[Reuters]
SOCIETY

International Women’s Day 2021 – Why the fuss?

[InTime News]
NEWS

Counseling center announced by Athens municipal authorities on Women’s Day

[UNHCR/Socratis Baltagiannis]
SOCIETY

The UNHCR celebrates International Women’s Day: The story of Nesime

on-a-small-island-vaccines-are-a-gift-from-heaven0
HALKI

On a small island, vaccines are a ‘gift from heaven’

greek-pm-vows-legal-overhaul-in-wake-of-metoo-allegations0
NEWS

Greek PM vows legal overhaul in wake of #MeToo allegations