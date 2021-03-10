ministry-announces-cities-that-will-host-greek-citizenship-exams

The Interior Ministry on Wednesday announced the eight cities that will host the first written exams for the acquisition of Greek citizenship.

The cities are: Athens, Thessaloniki, Larisa, Komotini, Ioannina, Patra, Tripoli and Iraklio.

The exams will be held on May 16. Candidates for Greek citizenship will be tested on their knowledge of the country’s history and culture.

If fewer than 25 candidates sign up for the test at a particular center, the exam will be moved to one of the other venues.