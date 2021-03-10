student-rallies-held-in-athens-and-thessaloniki

Students wearing protective face masks hold flags and banners during a a demonstration against government plans to set up a university police, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, March 10. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

Student rallies were held in Greece’s two largest cities on Wednesday morning to protest against a new law reforming education and insufficient measures to protect against the coronavirus in schools.

In Athens, students marched from the historic campus of the University of Athens to the Greek parliament.

Students, from both secondary and higher education, were seeking the implementation of measures to better protect students and educational staff.

These measures include the reduction of the number of students in any single classroom, the hiring of more teachers, and provisions to ensure that there is enough support staff and resources to maintain a high level of hygiene in schools.

In Thessaloniki, in the north of Greece, university students held a rally protesting the new education law passed by the government.

Among other reforms, the controversial university bill allows for special police forces to act on university campuses to prevent crime which the main opposition has argued will stifle academic freedom.