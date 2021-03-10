NEWS

Tax Identification Numbers for applicant for international protection

The Migration Ministry has begun the provision of tax identification numbers (AFM) to third-country nationals or stateless persons who are applicants for international protection. More specifically, as of Wednesday, the offices of the asylum service, accommodation structures and the Reception and Identification Centers are providing AFMs to applicants for international protection. More information is available at apps.migration.gov.gr/afm/.

Migration
