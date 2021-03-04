NEWS

Syrian migrants in Greece received by Norway

syrian-migrants-in-greece-received-by-norway

The Norwegian Embassy confirmed in a statement on Thursday that 35 asylum seekers left Athens for Oslo on Wednesday in the context of protecting vulnerable groups and supporting Greece. The 35 comprise seven families from Syria who are applying for asylum as part of the voluntary relocation process.

Norway has announced its intention to take in 50 asylum seekers – families with young children suffering from medical conditions or other vulnerabilities – following the fire at the Moria camp on the island of Lesvos last September.

The embassy noted that the asylum situation on the eastern Aegean islands and in Greece as a whole requires the solidarity of Europe and a fairer distribution of the burden.

Migration
