eu-regulator-says-no-sign-vaccination-to-blame-for-austria-deaths

There is nothing to suggest so far that vaccination was responsible for the death and illness of two people who had been given AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in Austria, the European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday.

The Austrian national health authority suspended the use of a batch of the vaccine after a person was diagnosed with multiple thrombosis and died 10 days after vaccination, and another was hospitalised with pulmonary embolism.

“There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine,” the EMA said in its statement.

“Although a quality defect is considered unlikely at this stage, the batch quality is being investigated.”

[Reuters]